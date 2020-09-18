Richmond private schools close after 2 cases of COVID-19 linked to house party

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — St. Catherine’s and St. Christopher’s upper schools will be closed for on-campus learning after two students tested positive for COVID-19 following a house party.

St. Catherine’s School officials said that an “unsupervised gathering on Saturday evening” was absent of social distancing or mask-wearing.

“Within hours of learning of the identity of the students in attendance, we contacted each student and parent, informing them that the student could not return to campus until he or she had presented to our medical staff a negative result from a COVID-19 rapid antigen test,” St. Catherine School said in a statement to parents Thursday.

Within hours the school received notice of two positive COVID-19 results, prompting school officials to close campuses.

The private schools are asking parents to talk to their children and notify school nurses if they went to Saturday’s gathering.

School officials said they will make a decision over the weekend if the schools are safe to reopen on Monday. School closures will only impact grades 9-12.