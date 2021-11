RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools is holding two COVID-19 vaccine clinics this month, including one today, from 4-6 p.m. at Fairfield Court Elementary.

The other clinic is Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 4-6 p.m. at Cardinal Elementary.

The clinics are open to folks of all ages, including children. Booster shots won’t be offered, just first and second doses.

