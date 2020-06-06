Richmond Public Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools announced an employee who was at Broad Rock Elementary School on June 1, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the announcement, the employee was asymptomatic at the time and is currently in self-isolation at home. The school district said it is not releasing any more information about the employee to protect their health privacy.

RPS said anyone who was at Broad Rock Elementary School on June 1, should self-isolate until June 15.

While the employee was not apart of the food distribution efforts, starting Monday there will be new staff and volunteers for the meals program, and it will begin to do curbside pick-up to minimize contact.

If families are still uncomfortable picking up food at Broad rock, they can go to Boushall Middle School or any other food distribution sites listed on the district’s website.

