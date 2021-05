RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Does your child or family member need a COVID-19 vaccine? Richmond Public Schools is partnering with the city’s health district to hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic today.

The vaccine event is being held at George Wythe High School on Saturday, May 22nd from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event was created to vaccinate children ages 12 and up, but families and any eligible persons are allowed to get vaccinated. Children under 18 will need an adult to attend the clinic with them.