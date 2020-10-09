Richmond Public Schools staff members test positive for coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced Thursday in an ‘RPS Direct’ that two staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

Superintendent Kamras said that one of the staff members works at Huguenot High School and was last at the school on Wednesday, October 7. The second staff member works at Thomas Jefferson High School and was last there on September 11.

Huguenot and Thomas Jefferson are both meal distribution sites.

Kamras encouraged anyone who was present at the schools on those dates to monitor their symptoms.

Anyone with concerns should contact the Richmond City Health District at (804) 205-3501.