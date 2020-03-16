Richmond Public Schools to remain closed through April 13

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Citing an abundance of caution and to help families plan for the weeks ahead, Superintendent Jason Kamras says all Richmond schools will remain closed through Monday, April 13.

“I know this is only going to increase stress, childcare challenges, and financial hardship for many of our families, a significant number of whom already struggle on a daily basis to make ends meet,” Kamras said in a statement. “Please know that we are collaborating closely with Mayor Stoney and President Newbille to provide as much support as possible to those most in need. We are also talking with our incredibly generous philanthropic and non-profit partners about how they can assist. I’ll have more details on this soon.”

Richmond Public Schools will continue to distribute meals. RPS students and their families can go to any of the participating RPS schools to pick up meals and goods. The school district added that families can pick up multiple meals to avoid making daily trips.

