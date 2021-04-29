Richmond Raceway to hold walk-up vaccination event Friday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County announced they will be hosting their first walk-up COVID-19 vaccination event for the general public on Friday.

In a press release, all individuals 16 and older who live in Henrico County or the City of Richmond are qualified to be vaccinated without an appointment. The event will be held in the Old Dominion Building at the Raceway — the Pfizer vaccine will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis and while vaccine supplies last.

“Friday’s walk-up clinic is another way the county aims to make it easier for area residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine,” Jackson Baynard, Henrico County’s Emergency Manager said. “We encourage anyone 16 or older who wants a shot to take advantage of this opportunity, and I want to emphasize – appointments are not required.”

Baynard said if anyone already had a vaccination scheduled for Friday, they will also be vaccinated on-site at the event.

Since the beginning of the year, Henrico County has administered over 140,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Richmond Raceway. Nearly 45% of the county’s residents have been received at least one dose, according to Baynard. That’s a rate that leads Virginia’s ten largest localities.