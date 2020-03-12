Richmond schools taking steps to prevent spread of coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools leaders are taking steps towards preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Beginning Thursday, all schools and division-sponsored travel outside of the Richmond area will be canceled. Those activities include athletic events, field trips, and even teacher conferences.

Families are being asked to pay attention to the CDC’s travel guidelines as Spring Break approaches.

Superintendent Jason Kamras says the district wants to make sure everyone is as prepared as possible.

“We will just continue to monitor this closely and in my conversations with the health department if we feel that it’s the right call in the interest of student and staff safety and health we’re going to do it,” Kamras said.

He adds at next Monday’s school board meeting, he is going to request $500,000 to be reallocated towards supplies and services in preparation and response to COVID-19.

