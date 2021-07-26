Richmond Sheriff’s Office organizing food distribution and COVID-19 vaccination events

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Sheriff’s Office is working with community partners to distribute food to community members in need and offer COVID-19 vaccinations all in one place.

The first event took place over the weekend on July 24, but don’t worry, you’ll have a few more opportunities over the course of the next few months.

The events will take place at the Richmond City Justice Center (1701 Fairfield Way, Richmond, VA 23223) and run from noon to 2 p.m.

You do not need to make an appointment, vaccines are being provided by the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts. A valid ID is required.

Future events will take place on August 28, September 25 and October 23.