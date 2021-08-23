Richmond VA Medical Center now offering Pfizer booster shots

Retired Navy officer Wesley Collins received his second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond, Va. in April. Although he said that he experienced some side effects, such as arm stiffness, after his first shot, he said he wanted to do his part to keep people safe and healthy by completing the vaccination series. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Veterans eligible for their third dose of the Pfizer vaccine can now get theirs at the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center.

The hospital starting offering third doses on Monday.

Veterans are eligible for a third dose if they are already fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine and are immunocompromised. Anyone who needs a third shot must make their appointment ahead of time.

Some eligible individuals may receive a text or call from their medical provider offering to help schedule an appointment. Veterans do not have to be contacted first, they can also contact their provider to let them they’d like to schedule a third shot.

The VA community clinics in Emporia, Fredericksburg, Charlottesville, Henrico and Spotsylvania County are not currently offering 3rd doses.

First and second vaccine doses are available at the hospitals multi-purpose room on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., no appointment is needed.