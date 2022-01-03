Richmond vaccination, testing events cancelled due to snow

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All vaccination and testing events planned for Jan. 4 have been cancelled in the Richmond and Henrico Health District as a result of snowfall on Monday.

A walk-up COVID testing event was scheduled to take place from 9-11 a.m. at the Second Street Baptist Church in Richmond, with a vaccination event scheduled from 3-6 p.m. Additionally, vaccination events were scheduled to take place at the Arthur Ashe Athletic center and Mary Munford Elementary School.

All three of those events have been cancelled, however, the following vaccination and testing events will still take place on Jan. 5:

Vaccination events

9-10:45 a.m. – Henrico Human Services, 8600 Dixon Powers Dr, Richmond, VA 23228

8 a.m.-6 p.m. – Arthur Ashe Athletic Center, 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA 23230

4:30-7:30 p.m. – Boushall Middle School, 3400 Hopkins Rd, Richmond, VA 23234

Testing Events