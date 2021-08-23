Rise of COVID-19 cases causes UVA Health to change visitation policy

Clinicians work on intubating a COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital on August 10, 2021 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 surpassed another record in the state yesterday to 2,720 with Louisiana as one of the nation’s epicenters while the spread of the Delta variant continues. More than ninety percent of Louisiana’s hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. Lake Charles Memorial currently holds 52 COVID-19 patients, 25 of whom are in the ICU. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Changes are coming to UVA Health as a result of rising COVID-19 cases in the community.

The healthcare system is limiting the number of visitors for UVA Medical Center, emergency department patients and those undergoing procedures at the Transitional Care Hospital. The changes will go into effect on Thursday, Aug. 26.

All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and must be symptom-free and COVID-19 negative before entering UVA Health facilities. Masks are required, including at patients’ bedsides. No visitors under the age of 12 are allowed.

Here are the visitation policy changes:

Inpatients and Transitional Care Hospital: Patients may identify two designated visitors, who will be the only visitors permitted during the patient’s stay. The one designated visitor at the bedside may change out between 8 a.m.-9 p.m., and one designated visitor may stay at the bedside overnight. Previously, patients could have an unlimited number of visitors, with two visitors permitted bedside. In addition, family lounges on inpatient floors are closed to visitors.

Patients may identify two designated visitors, who will be the only visitors permitted during the patient’s stay. The one designated visitor at the bedside may change out between 8 a.m.-9 p.m., and one designated visitor may stay at the bedside overnight. Previously, patients could have an unlimited number of visitors, with two visitors permitted bedside. In addition, family lounges on inpatient floors are closed to visitors. Emergency Department and procedural areas: Patients may have one designated visitor (two designated visitors were permitted previously).

Patients may have one designated visitor (two designated visitors were permitted previously). Other public spaces at UVA Medical Center: Open only for patients, staff and designated visitors.

There are some exceptions to these visitation policies, including:

Patients at the end of life: Two visitors may visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Two visitors may visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Mothers in labor: Two visitors may visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Two visitors may visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Clergy visiting inpatients: Clergy may be an additional visitor over the limit of two visitors.

Clergy may be an additional visitor over the limit of two visitors. Patients under investigation for COVID-19, or COVID-19-positive patients: Visitors will not be permitted except for patients at the end of life; for pediatric patients; or if necessary for the safety or well-being of a patient with cognitive, behavioral or other special needs.

Visitation policies remain the same at outpatient clinics, where patients may have one designated visitor. For more information visit uvahealth.com/services/covid19-visiting-restrictions.