Rite Aid to expand COVID-19 testing locations starting Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Rite Aid announced on Thursday that it is expanding COVID-19 testing to all remaining drive-through locations, with 441 of these additional sites opening on Friday.

The company said several of these new locations will be opening in Virginia. All of the new drive-through testing sites will utilize PCR, simple self-swab nasal tests.

Rite Aid said they are now making testing available for all individuals ages 4 and up, regardless of if they are experiencing symptoms or not. The Pharmacy chain said this age reduction is to help schools stay safe as they reopen.

“Testing is an essential tool in the battle against COVID-19,” said Jocelyn Konrad, executive vice president and chief pharmacy officer, Rite Aid. “With the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines ramping up, it’s imperative that getting tested remains a priority with other COVID-19 safety prevention methods.”

People must pre-register for testing appointments, which you can do online here.