Road trip! Locals crossing state lines for available vaccines: ‘Do what you have to do’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some people waiting for vaccines are taking matters into their own hands. They’re road tripping for the shots.

Several 8News viewers say they’ve traveled hours to other towns or other states and have successfully been vaccinated.

Lindsey Acosta is seven months pregnant, eligible under Phase 1b, but said she still hasn’t been contacted to get a COVID vaccine in Chesterfield.

“I never got any calls,” she said. Acosta said the only communication she’s received from VDH since pre-registering has been the weekly automated texts telling you that you are in the system and will be contacted.

Meanwhile, she said many of her own neighbors who are not yet eligible have been contacted with available vaccines. The mom told 8News those people were even confused about why they’d been contacted.

Last week, a spokesperson for VSU’s Community Vaccination Center, the mass vaccination site serving much of Chesterfield, said that issue is being investigated.

However, patience is running thin for some. “It’s frustrating,” Acosta said. She and many others tell 8News they’re hitting the road instead of waiting.

“You just have to do what you have to do. It’s a shame that we have to go so far out of our way,” she said.

On Friday, her family drove from the Brandermill neighborhood in Chesterfield County to a mass vaccination site in Cumberland County, North Carolina.

“We went on their county health website and I was able to make an appointment that same week,” she said. The mom somewhat recently lived in North Carolina and still has the state’s ID, but she doesn’t think that matters anyway. “Because there’s a big military population there so lots of people have out of state driver’s licenses. I’ve been hearing they haven’t been turning anyone away for any reason,” she said.

She was in and out of the site in Cumberland county in less than two hours. She will have to go back to the same site in a few weeks for her second shot.

The seven hour round trip was worth it. However, “it makes you wonder [if] we taking vaccines from other people when we do that,” Acosta said. “You know it’s hard to tell. It’s hard to know what’s right to do when the system doesn’t seem to be working correctly.”

A spokesperson for the VSU CVC didn’t reply to our request for comment on Wednesday.