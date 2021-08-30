Rockwood vaccination center in Chesterfield now offering COVID-19 testing

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2020 file photo, a doctor takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at the Cocodrilos Sports Park in Caracas, Venezuela. PAHO, the regional office for the World Health Organization in the Americas, said the week of Jan. 22 2021 that only 3,000, or about 1%, of the 340,000 COVID antigen testing kits sent to the country have been used. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Health District will now offer COVID-19 testing in addition to COVID-19 vaccines at the Rockwood Vaccination Center starting this Tuesday.

The Rockwood Clinic is located in the former Big Lots store at Rockwood Shopping Center, 10161 Hull Street Road in Midlothian. COVID-19 testing will be available on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Rockwood Vaccination Center also offers free COVID-19 vaccines Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. No appointment is needed and walk-ups are welcomed. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under the age of 18.

The clinic will no longer be offering free adolescent immunizations for rising seventh through 12th graders. Parents looking for the Tdap, Meningococcal and HPV vaccines for their child should contact their health care provider or visit local pharmacies and other clinics that offer immunizations.

Updates are available on the Chesterfield Health District webpage: vdh.virginia.gov/chesterfield/.