Rosie’s temporarily closing all locations in response to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Downs Group has announced it is temporarily closing all Rosie’s locations in Richmond, Hampton, New Kent, and Vinton until Monday, March 30 to combat the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, Colonial Downs Group addressed the health and safety of its employees and customers as the company’s top concern.

“While there are no known COVID-19 cases impacting anyone associated with any Rosie’s location, the safety of our team and our customers is our top priority,” said Aaron Gomes, Chief Operating Officer for Colonial Downs Group. “As we have continued to monitor the situation, our action complies with federal and state guidance and is the right thing to do as a preventative measure.”

“Rosie’s employees will be paid in full for this two-week period. Employee paychecks, paid time off and benefits will not be affected. Rosie’s employees have been encouraged to seek medical attention if they experience symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Colonial Downs Group has said any time spent away from work as a result of COVID-19 will not impact employees.” Statement from Rosie’s officials

