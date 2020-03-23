RPD officer in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond police officer tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first known case of a city employee, officials disclosed Monday.

The officer who tested positive is a woman in her 40s who traveled to New York “before the onset of her illness,” a release from the city said. The woman is in isolation at home.

“My first concern is for her and her family and the extended family of her co-workers,” Police Chief William Smith said in a statement. “We have taken precautions to limit exposure to our staff and to the community we serve. It is extremely important that we all continue to do our part in controlling the spread of the virus through the recommended protocols.”

Authorities are investigating whether the officer had any close contact with anyone while on the job. A co-worker who did have contact with the officer is currently under self-quarantine.

