Scammers are using COVID-19 relief checks to steal your personal information. Here’s how you can stay protected

(WRIC) — The Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force and the IRS are warning Virginians of scammers using COVID-19 relief checks to steal your personal information.

For most Americans, the relief check will be a direct deposit into your bank account. People who typically receive tax refunds through a paper check will receive theirs in the mail. But IRS officials said everyone who receives a check is at risk.

According to IRS officials, scammers may try to get people to sign over their stimulus checks to them and get you to “verify” your filing information in order to steal your money. That information can then be used to file fake tax returns in an identify theft scheme, but don’t be fooled by this.

The IRS will never call you to ask you to verify your payment details and if your check requires you to verify it online or call a number it is fake.

Also, be sure to never click on emails claiming you can get your money faster by sending your personal information.

In just a matter of weeks, the Department of Treasury will mail out those COVID-19 checks. If you receive a check now, it is fake.

Contact you local police department if you think you’ve fallen victim to a scam.