SCC extends ban on utility service disconnects until Aug. 31

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The State Corporation Commission (SCC) is extending its suspension

on utility service disconnections through Aug. 31.

The ban was originally set to expire on Monday, June 15.

According to the SCC’s website, the extension “gives the General Assembly time to address the economic impact of the crisis on utility customers.” 8News reported that nearly 60 leaders requested an extended moratorium on service disconnections for utility customers due to unpaid bills caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the crisis period, electricity, natural gas, water and sewer utilities regulated by the SCC must offer extended payment plans with no late fees or reconnection charges to residential and small business customers whose unpaid bill amounts are the result of COVID-19 issues,” the website read.

The move was applauded by Clean Virginia Director Brennan Gilmore, who said in a statement:

“Virginians can rest easier knowing that their power won’t be shut off during the hottest months of the summer,” he said. “The State Corporation Commission (SCC) heard a conclusive message from over a third of the General Assembly, dozens of advocacy organizations, the Office of the Attorney General, and hundreds of Virginians: ‘no disconnections during an economic and public health crisis.’”

