Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered at Richmond Raceway, Sen. Warner thanks healthcare “heroes”

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine began to be administered at Richmond Raceway on Wednesday for those who qualified under Phase 1B and have already received their first dose.

Doors opened at 2 p.m. for people to get their second shot after finishing the 28-day minimum in between Moderna vaccine doses.

Virginia Senator Mark Warner and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney made appearances during the event and used the time to thank the school nurses and healthcare workers administering vaccines at the event for their services.

Va. Senator Mark Warner (Left), Henrico Chief of Emergency Management Jackson Baynard (Middle), Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney (Right) — Photo by Tyler Thrasher

Warner said, “this is a remarkable example of cooperation,” when referring to the teamwork between Henrico County volunteers and Richmond Raceway.

“Help is on the way, we just have to get it here as quickly as possible,” Warner said. “We need the pharmaceutical companies to ramp up production so we will not only have Pfizer and Moderna, but also the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine.”

Henrico officials said it is important to remember the vaccine shortage only applies to first doses — and those who have received their first dose will receive their second.

Kelly Adams, a seventh-grade science teacher at Bell Creek Middle School, said she feels relieved to get the second dose and hopes to be back with her students in the near future.

“I’m hoping that this is the start of maybe getting things back to normal,” Adams said. “Getting back in the classroom, being able to do things how we have always done them, be with my students as I always have and not have to worry.”

