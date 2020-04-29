Second GRTC employee tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A second GRTC employee has tested positive for COVID-19. . All drivers will be tested and GRTC warns there may be significant service disruptions or cancellations over the next two days.

In a release Wednesday, GRTC confirms that a bus operator tested positive for the disease. The bus operator has reported “only mild symptoms” thus far and has not entered any GRTC facilities or vehicles since Monday, April 28.

The diagnosis comes days after GRTC employees called out of work following a dispute over hazard pay. 8News spoke with an anonymous GRTC driver who said operators decided “to take a stand,” because passengers weren’t wearing masks or gloves while riding the buses and additional pay was needed for putting themselves at risk.

With the positive test result, GRTC has asked that “all operators and on-site staff schedule a COVID-19 test as soon as possible to stay ahead of any possible spread. As operators take paid leave to be tested and await results, GRTC cautions all riders that there may be significant service disruptions or cancelations over the next two days.”

According to the release, “GRTC’s highest priority is the health of our staff. For nearly two months, we have been working on a case-by-case basis to proactively test and quarantine any staff who thought they may have been exposed to the virus or may be experiencing COVID-like symptoms.”

The second case of coronavirus comes after a GRTC employee tested positive at the beginning of April. The employee has since made a full recovery.

