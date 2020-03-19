Philip Morris production stopped after second employee tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Philip Morris is temporarily stopping production at its Richmond plant after learning a second employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The company thinks it has enough inventory to keep the plant closed for an extended period of time. There is a chance the plant will stay closed longer as Philip Morris continues to monitor the developing situation.

“We are committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our employees, contractors, their families and the communities where we operate,” said Billy Gifford, Altria’s Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer. “We take the threat of COVID-19 seriously and have been actively implementing plans to minimize business disruptions and their potential impact to our employees, consumers and customers.”

Philip Morris will continue paying its employees their regular salary. The company will look at if additional measures are needed to help workers.

