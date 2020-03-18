Second UVA employee tests positive for coronavirus

Breaking News
(WRIC) — The University of Virginia has announced that a second employee has tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.

In a post on Twitter Tuesday night, UVA announced that an employee at the university’s Biocomplexity Institute in Arlington tested positive for the coronavirus.

The university adds the patient is recovering at home and remediation efforts are currently underway.

The news comes after UVA announced that they were transitioning to remote learning. The school also says their commencement ceremony will be canceled.

