Second UVA employee tests positive for coronavirus

(WRIC) — The University of Virginia has announced that a second employee has tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.

In a post on Twitter Tuesday night, UVA announced that an employee at the university’s Biocomplexity Institute in Arlington tested positive for the coronavirus.

Last night, we learned a second member of the University community—an employee at the UVA Biocomplexity Institute in Arlington, has tested positive for COVID-19. The patient is recovering at home and remediation efforts are currently underway. — UVA (@UVA) March 18, 2020

The university adds the patient is recovering at home and remediation efforts are currently underway.

The news comes after UVA announced that they were transitioning to remote learning. The school also says their commencement ceremony will be canceled.

