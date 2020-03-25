See a large gathering in Richmond? Police say give them a call

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police want city residents to know how to report gatherings of more than ten people that defy Governor Ralph Northam’s executive order.

Right now gatherings of 10+ are banned to prevent the spread of COVID-19. If you see one in the city, the police department wants you to call the non-emergency number at (804) 646-5000.

Those gatherings can be at businesses that are supposed to be closed, in parks or in other outdoor spaces. You should not call 911 if you see a large group.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic

RPD has also issued guidance to officers on how to break up large groups. On a first complaint, officers will remind the group about the governor’s executive order and document the complaint.

On the second complaint, officers will warn the group that if they continue to violate the executive order they will be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor. The complaint will once again be documented.

On a third complaint, officers are supposed to contact their supervisors to see if charges should be filed. RPD does note that these procedures can be changed in “egregious or extreme cases.”

You can read the governor’s full executive order here.