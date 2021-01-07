See which states have the fastest-rising COVID-19 death tolls

Funeral director Steven Correa wears gloves as he moves the casket of Gilberto Arreguin Camacho, 58, in preparation for burial following his death due to Covid-19 at Continental Funeral Home on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2020 in East Los Angeles, California. – Gilberto Arreguin Camacho spent over three weeks in the hospital before his death, according to his son. “He had so much love in his heart for his family,” his son Nestor Arreguin said. “He always had advice for you when you needed it. He was a really hard working man. He worked his whole life. Coming home late, working so hard to provide for his family. Im going to try and follow his legacy.” Arreguin worked as an automobile painter, leaving behind a legacy of children and grandchildren. Family members streamed part of the service for relatives in Mexico who were unable to travel due to pandemic restrictions. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — While the breach of the U.S. Capitol and Georgia election have dominated headlines over the last few days, COVID-19 cases have quietly continued to surge across the United States with deaths and hospitalizations hitting new records this week.

On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported nearly 3,900 new deaths as the COVID-19 Tracking Project revealed more than 132,000 Americans were hospitalized. The U.S. is now averaging 230,000 daily coronavirus cases – and that’s with a major lag in testing and data due to the recent holidays.

More than 360,000 Americans have been killed in the U.S., and the international death toll is closing in on 2 million. December was by far the nation’s deadliest month yet, and health experts are warning that January could be more terrible still because of family gatherings and travel over the holidays.

California has been in the headlines for a surge in deaths and infections. However, there are a number of other states seeing similar jumps in death rates.

It’s also worth noting a majority of states are seeing declines in death rates. It’ll be another week or so before we know whether that’s due to holiday data and reporting lags or reflective of the true situation.

Nevertheless, here’s a breakdown using data from the New York Times on which states are seeing the biggest increases in deaths.

States with rising deaths (14-day change):

Hawaii +100%*

California +50%

Washington +50%

Vermont +50%

South Carolina +46%

New Hampshire +44%

Massachusetts +33%

Wyoming +31%

New Jersey +22%

Arizona +18%

Connecticut +16%

Oklahoma +16%

Florida +15%

New York +15%

Kansas +13%

Mississippi +11%

Georgia +11%

North Dakota +8%

Indiana +7%

New Mexico +6%

West Virginia +5%

*Hawaii is currently reporting roughly 10 daily deaths

States with decreasing deaths (14-day change):

Rhode Island -1%

Pennsylvania -2%

Nevada -3%

Virginia -4%

North Carolina -5%

Maryland -5%

Texas -6%

Idaho -10%

Ohio -12%

Arkansas -13%

Illinois -13%

Alaska -14%

Maine -14%

Nebraska -17%

Louisiana -20%

Tennessee -20%

Montana -20%

Utah -21%

Michigan -21%

Kentucky -22%

Iowa -24%

Colorado -24%

Minnesota -31%

Delaware -33%

Oregon -35%

South Dakota -38%

Missouri -41%

Alabama -43%

Wisconsin -46%

Additionally, a new, more contagious variant of the virus is taking hold around the globe and in the U.S.

As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 5.3 million people in the U.S. had gotten their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine — well short of the hundreds of millions of Americans who will need to be vaccinated to stop the virus.

