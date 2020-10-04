ST. LOUIS – Missouri Senator Josh Hawley was in the Rose Garden when President Donald Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court.
Due to Trump having tested positive for COVID-19, Hawley was tested as well. His test has since come back negative. He tweeted the news just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Senator Hawley tests negative for coronavirus
- #VASenateDebate: The top tweets from tonight’s U.S. Senate debate between Sen. Mark Warner and Dr. Daniel Gade
- Virginia Tech beats Duke 38-31 for 2-0 start; Blue Devils fall to 0-4
- No. 12 UNC holds on to beat Boston College 26-22
- Poll: Who won the US Senate debate in Norfolk?