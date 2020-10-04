Senator Hawley tests negative for coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 05: Sen. Josh Hawley, (R-MO), speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on “Oversight of the Crossfire Hurricane Investigation” on Capitol Hill on August 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. Crossfire Hurricane was an FBI counterintelligence investigation relating to contacts between Russian officials and associates of Donald Trump. (Photo by Carolyn Kaster-Pool/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Senator Josh Hawley was in the Rose Garden when President Donald Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court.

Due to Trump having tested positive for COVID-19, Hawley was tested as well. His test has since come back negative. He tweeted the news just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Pleased to report my coronavirus test came back negative. Praying for the President, the First Lady and every American who is battling this virus — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 3, 2020

LATEST HEADLINES: