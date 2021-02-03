Several City Council members address concerns over lack of vaccination sites on Richmond’s Southside, Mayor Stoney recovers from COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Just one week after his COVID-19 diagnosis, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is updating the public about his recovery process. According to Mayor Stoney, he feels ‘great’ and has seen an improvement in his symptoms.

“No matter what your health may be like currently, it can certainly be a devastating disease. No one here is invincible from COVID-19,” said Stoney.

According to Mayor Stoney, he was battling the virus with a 101-degree fever. Stoney told 8News he had a feeling of disorientation. These symptoms were accompanied by headaches, body aches, sneezing, a runny nose and chills. Stoney also lost his sense of taste and smell.

“I was told that I could potentially lose my loss of taste and smell for six weeks to three months, and luckily it came back right away,” said Stoney.

In reference to his normal health, Stoney mentioned that it was crucial for the public at all ages to take the virus seriously.

In the meantime, City council members Michael Jones, Reva Trammell and Ellen Robertson brought up their concerns over access to the vaccine on the city’s Southside.

“My district is majority African-American seniors. They’re calling me saying they can’t get it and asking where to go,” said Trammel.

As COVID-19 disproportionately affects communities of color, Councilman Michael Jones told 8News, the two mass vaccination events in the Richmond area were at the Richmond Raceway in Henrico and at the Arthur Ashe center, on the city’s Northside.

“Black and brown individuals in the state of Virginia, and in the city of Richmond have died at a higher rate than any other race,” said Jones. “That river is a great dividing line and it creates the whole notion of two Richmond’s. There are no vaccination sites on the Southside and that’s why Mrs. Trammell and I are here today on behalf of the individuals that are calling our phones every day.”

“I feel very strongly that those same populations that are probably at the greatest risk of us not being able to have control over this virus in the city of Richmond, need to have a high priority in making sure that they’re receiving this vaccine. Special provisions need to made in particular sectors in the city of Richmond,” said Robertson.

According to Mayor Stoney, the city as a whole needs more vaccines. Stoney told 8News that there is no national distribution plan.

While the Mayor has been battling COVID-19, the City of Richmond has been hard at work to address financial struggles during the pandemic. With the city’s tax amnesty program, qualifying applicants can completely eliminate the penalties and interest on their delinquent real estate and admissions, lodging, and meals taxes. The program is available to any qualifying residential or business taxpayers who owe penalty and interest on real estate or admission, lodging, and meals taxes. Those who are eligible can apply here. The city encourages taxpayers to apply as early as possible in the respective Tax Amnesty Program period from February to April.

“This is another way that the City has lightened the load,” said Stoney.

In addition, RVA based food delivery service ChopChop is getting a grant to help lower delivery fees charged to local restaurants. The grant will allow ChopChop to create the Richmond Rate Reduction Program. The program helps reduce the delivery fees charged to local restaurants from 20 percent to 7 percent for a three-month period. The money will also help ChopChop add 75-100 new restaurants, breweries, and distilleries to its delivery platform and create 150 new jobs during the three-month period.

When a customer orders delivery on the service, more of the bill will go directly to the restaurant. The City is finalizing the program and the service will be announcing a launch date.

For those that are interested in being tested for COVID-19, there will be a testing event on Friday, Feb. 5 at the Eastern Henrico Health Department from 1-3 p.m. Stoney advises residents that are interested in getting vaccinated to visit vax.rchd.com to fill out a COVID-19 interest form.