Shamrock the Block postponed after Mayor Stoney’s recommendation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The organizers behind the annual Shamrock the Block event have announced they are postponing until a later date.

Mayor Levar Stoney recommended all large scale events to postpone because of concerns of spreading coronavirus. The future date hasn’t been announced.

Shamrock the Block is the latest large event to postpone. The Church Hill Irish Festival and the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K have also both been postponed.

