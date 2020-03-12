1  of  2
Breaking News
Chesterfield County Public Schools closed to students Friday to prepare for potential coronavirus impacts City of Richmond recommends postponing or canceling large events

Shamrock the Block postponed after Mayor Stoney’s recommendation

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
shamrock the block_587062

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The organizers behind the annual Shamrock the Block event have announced they are postponing until a later date.

Mayor Levar Stoney recommended all large scale events to postpone because of concerns of spreading coronavirus. The future date hasn’t been announced.

Shamrock the Block is the latest large event to postpone. The Church Hill Irish Festival and the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K have also both been postponed.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events