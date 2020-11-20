Shortage on store shelves: What’s going and could be gone

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Stock piles of toilet paper and paper towels are–once again–flying off the shelves; a moment of déjà vu for shoppers across the country, including those in Central Virginia.

Photos shared by 8News viewers show recent conditions inside stores when—at the time of their visit–household necessities were in slim supply.













As families inch closer to the holiday season, an increasing need for food is evident.

Our crews visited three, large, area stores to observe if supply shortages were present: making stops at a Publix in Glen Allen, a Walmart in Mechanicsville and the Kroger in Richmond’s Carytown neighborhood.

At all three sites Thursday, toilet paper and paper towels were in slim supply in the early evening hours. However, foods–namely turkey, cranberry sauce and other Thanksgiving classics–were stocked-up.

Though more shoppers may flock to these items closer to next Thursday, uncertainty for countless Virginians remains; financial hardship is prevalent from the pains of a pandemic with a surge of new infections.

Filling a void, many local organizations are working to ensure food is on the table for those in-need, an example on full-display Thursday, through coordination of the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies teamed up with Green Top Sporting Goods in Glen Allen, collecting non-perishable items in a food drive. Boxes of donations will go to local food banks in the county.







Lieutenant James Cooper provided his two-sense on law enforcement’s effort to assist others.

“If this pandemic continues, and it continues to be a financial hardship on our community, I’m certain we’re going to be looking for ways to partner with business throughout the community to continue to do something like this,” Cooper said.