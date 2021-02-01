Sign up to express your interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Local health departments have created online forms for people interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Although signing up through a form does not create an appointment to receive a dose, it does indicate residents’ interest with the local agency that will fulfill their request.

Each local health district manages its vaccine distribution and waiting list. People who have expressed interest in being vaccinated will be contacted by their health district when a dose is available.

The Virginia Department of Health has the latest information on their website, including an online quiz to help people determine their vaccine phase. Below is a list of health districts in Central Virginia and links to their online interest forms.

Online Forms

Chesterfield Health District vaccine interest form

For residents in Chesterfield County, Powhatan County and the City of Colonial Heights

Chickahominy Health District vaccine interest form

For residents in Hanover County, New Kent County, Goochland County and Charles City County

Crater Health District vaccine interest form

For residents in the City of Hopewell, City of Petersburg, Dinwiddie County, Prince George County, Surrey County, Sussex County, City of Emporia and Greensville County

Henrico/Richmond Health District vaccine interest form

For residents in the City of Richmond and Henrico County

Piedmont Health District – no online form available at this time

For residents in Amelia County, Buckingham County, Charlotte County, Cumberland County, Lunenburg County, Nottoway County and Prince Edward County

Rappahannock Area Health District vaccine interest form for people age 65+, form for essential workers

For residents of the City of Fredericksburg, Caroline County, King George County, Spotsylvania County or Stafford County