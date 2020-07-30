Sixteen new COVID-19 deaths reported in Virginia since yesterday

Healthcare worker Rahaana Smith instructs passengers how to use a nasal swab, Friday, July 24, 2020, at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, in Miami. Florida has experienced a sharp increase in coronavirus deaths over the past two weeks, including another 136 recorded Friday as the state’s total confirmed cases topped 400,000. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for Wednesday, Jul. 30, 2020.

The Virginia Department of Health reported that 911 more people tested positive for COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 88,904. That total includes 85,546 confirmed and 3,358 probable cases.

Virginia’s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate increased one-tenth of a percentage point to 7.2 percent.

VDH reports that 2,141 people have died from COVID-19 across the state, including 2,035 confirmed cause of death and 106 probable causes of death. That’s an increase of 16 deaths since yesterday.

COVID-19 in Central Virginia

  • Charles City County: 47 cases, 3 death
  • Chesterfield County: 3,877 cases, 71 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 177 cases, 21 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 253 cases, 5 death
  • City of Richmond: 2,857 cases, 38 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 196 cases, 4 deaths
  • Goochland County: 149 cases, 7 deaths
  • Hanover County: 583 cases, 30 deaths
  • Henrico County: 3,509 cases, 178 deaths
  • New Kent County: 113 cases, 1 death
  • Powhatan County: 120 cases, 4 deaths

Correction: Our first draft of this story incorrectly reported the number of COVID-19 deaths since the previous day. The correct number is 16.

