Sixteen new COVID-19 deaths reported in Virginia since yesterday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for Wednesday, Jul. 30, 2020.

The Virginia Department of Health reported that 911 more people tested positive for COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 88,904. That total includes 85,546 confirmed and 3,358 probable cases.

Virginia’s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate increased one-tenth of a percentage point to 7.2 percent.

VDH reports that 2,141 people have died from COVID-19 across the state, including 2,035 confirmed cause of death and 106 probable causes of death. That’s an increase of 16 deaths since yesterday.

COVID-19 in Central Virginia

Charles City County : 47 cases, 3 death

: 47 cases, 3 death Chesterfield County : 3,877 cases, 71 deaths

: 3,877 cases, 71 deaths City of Colonial Heights : 177 cases, 21 deaths

: 177 cases, 21 deaths City of Hopewell : 253 cases, 5 death

: 253 cases, 5 death City of Richmond : 2,857 cases, 38 deaths

: 2,857 cases, 38 deaths Dinwiddie County: 196 cases, 4 deaths

196 cases, 4 deaths Goochland County : 149 cases, 7 deaths

: 149 cases, 7 deaths Hanover County : 583 cases, 30 deaths

: 583 cases, 30 deaths Henrico County : 3,509 cases, 178 deaths

: 3,509 cases, 178 deaths New Kent County : 113 cases, 1 death

: 113 cases, 1 death Powhatan County: 120 cases, 4 deaths

Correction: Our first draft of this story incorrectly reported the number of COVID-19 deaths since the previous day. The correct number is 16.