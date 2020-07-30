Sixteen new COVID-19 deaths reported in Virginia since yesterday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for Wednesday, Jul. 30, 2020.
The Virginia Department of Health reported that 911 more people tested positive for COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 88,904. That total includes 85,546 confirmed and 3,358 probable cases.
Virginia’s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate increased one-tenth of a percentage point to 7.2 percent.
VDH reports that 2,141 people have died from COVID-19 across the state, including 2,035 confirmed cause of death and 106 probable causes of death. That’s an increase of 16 deaths since yesterday.
COVID-19 in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 47 cases, 3 death
- Chesterfield County: 3,877 cases, 71 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 177 cases, 21 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 253 cases, 5 death
- City of Richmond: 2,857 cases, 38 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 196 cases, 4 deaths
- Goochland County: 149 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 583 cases, 30 deaths
- Henrico County: 3,509 cases, 178 deaths
- New Kent County: 113 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 120 cases, 4 deaths
Correction: Our first draft of this story incorrectly reported the number of COVID-19 deaths since the previous day. The correct number is 16.