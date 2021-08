FILE – In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are setting up permanent small COVID-19 vaccine sites starting in September.

There will be four including western Henrico, a downtown Richmond location and two others that still need to be decided.

Health leaders are also still discussing the possibility of starting a rapid testing site and figuring out how to implement that into their plan.