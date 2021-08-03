Some Virginia nursing homes pushing for a vaccine mandate

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) –Some Virginia nursing homes are now joining the list of businesses calling for a vaccine mandate for all employees. LeadingAge Virginia, an association which represents 130 nursing homes, assisted living facilities, retirement communities and adult daycares in the commonwealth is pushing for a vaccine mandate for all long-term care workers.

“It is imperative that the workers that we bring into our communities be vaccinated,” said Melissa Andrews, President and CEO of LeadingAge Virginia.

Last week, LeadingAge which across the United State represents more than 5,000 nonprofit aging services providers, including in Virginia, joined the national call for a vaccine requirement for all long-term care employees. The move comes with the resurgence of COVID-19 and the growing concerns surrounding the highly infectious delta variant.

Andrews says long-term care providers have an ethical obligation to get vaccinated. “We just think if we make vaccination a condition of employment, we are going to be able to provide much safer, much higher quality of care,” said Andrews.



Andrews says most long-term care residents have been vaccinated in Virginia. However, as of last week, the number of nursing home staff rolling up their sleeves is disappointing.

She said, “We still have around a third of health care workers I believe that are unvaccinated in long-term care, so we need to right that wrong.”



Many of the Commonwealth’s earliest and deadliest coronavirus outbreaks happened inside long-term care facilities. Fifty residents died during an outbreak last year inside Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare center in Henrico.

Long-term care facilities accounted for about 37% of the state’s total COVID deaths according to data provided by the Virginia Department of Health before July first.

Governor Ralph Northam ended his emergency order on July 1 and Virginia has stopped providing information on COVID-19 outbreaks in individual facilities.

Andrews tells 8News some LeadingAge Virginia facilities have already gone ahead and implemented a vaccine requirement for all staff to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 1.

She says long-term care providers have an important role and have been showing up for the work. She hopes they continue to show up but come vaccinated.

“We know that the vaccine is the most effective strategy to combat COVID.” Andrews said.



Innovative Healthcare Management which locally owns Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Glenburnie Rehabilitation and Nursing Center also supports a vaccine mandate for staff. They are anticipating more guidance soon from the CDC but tell us: