Henrico Doctors’ Hospital patient tests negative for coronavirus

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A patient at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital Forest Campus was tested for covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, a hospital employee confirmed to 8News on Wednesday.

Malorie Burkett, director of public relations and communications for HCA Virginia, told 8News the test came back negative.

Burkett shared a release on behalf of HCA Virginia hospitals after responding to 8News.

HCA Virginia hospitals have protocols in place to care for patients with infectious diseases, and we are working diligently to help ensure we’re prepared for potential issues related to COVID-19. Our preparedness efforts include reinforcing appropriate infection prevention protocols and guidance from the CDC, ensuring we have necessary supplies and equipment, and emergency planning. In addition, as we often do during heavy influenza outbreaks, visitor restrictions have been instituted in patient care areas. Starting this week, visitors and patients are being directed to use specific entrances to allow visitors to be screened. We have positioned supplies at points of entry, so that any potential symptomatic patient who arrives can be properly masked and immediately isolated to protect our colleagues and other patients. Additionally, patients will be limited to 2-3 visitors at a time. We continue to work in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC and will provide updates to our hospital and medical staff as necessary.”

