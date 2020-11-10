South Hill community event may have led to COVID-19 exposure, says health district

Locals who attended are asked to quarantine

SOUTH HILL, Va. (WRIC) — The Southside Health District (SSHD) urges residents who attended a community event last weekend to quarantine following potential exposure to COVID-19.

Health district officials say locals who took part in a murder mystery event at The Dogwood, located at 313 Franklin Street, on Friday, Nov. 6, may have been exposed to the virus.

“SSHD recommends that those individuals immediately stay home and away from others for 14 days (through November 20), monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, and consider being tested for COVID-19 infection,” officials said in a release.

AS a reminder, symptoms of COVID-19 infection can include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, chills, muscle pain, or new loss of taste or smell.

Click here for available testing locations.