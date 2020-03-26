Spouse of Fort Eustis soldier dies from COVID-19 complications

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The spouse of a Fort Eustis soldier has died of complications from COVID-19.

Joint Base Langley-Eustis Commander Colonel Clint Ross made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

“It is my deepest regret to inform you that a JBLE Army family member died from presumptive complications related to COVID-19 at a hospital in Newport News … Our hearts are heavy, I extend my deepest condolences to the friends and family of our lost teammate. My thoughts also remain with those who continue to fight this invisible enemy. I ask you to support each other during this difficult time, while we continue to work together to mitigate the impacts across the installation.”

The deceased’s name is being withheld to allow the family proper time to grieve, Ross said.

The soldier also tested positive for COVID-19 and remains under isolation.

“As we stand together to combat COVID-19, I urge you to take this viral threat seriously … It is important we all work together to flatten the curve,” Ross said.

As of Thursday, Virginia has reported at least 460 positive COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths and 65 hospitalizations.

