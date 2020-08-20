Stoney asks RVA colleges to require students download COVIDWISE: ‘We owe each other accountability’

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is asking all colleges in the Richmond Region to require that their students download COVIDWISE, an app that notifies people of potential exposure to the coronavirus using Bluetooth technology.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is asking all colleges in the Richmond area to require that their students download COVIDWISE. The app notifies people of potential exposure to the coronavirus using Bluetooth technology.

In the written address, dated Aug. 20, Stoney asked the school presidents of Reynolds Community Colleges, University of Richmond, Virginia Union University and Virginia Commonwealth University to implore students to download the “state’s non-invasive, life-saving contact tracing app.”

“Secondly, all community members, including the Reynolds, UR, VCU and VUU administrations owe accountability to their neighbors,” Mayor stated, adding that many students are returning to campus from all around the nation.

I’m asking @ReynoldsCollege @urichmond, @VCU and @VAUnion1865 to require that their students download COVIDWISE, the state’s non-invasive, life-saving contact tracing app. As One Richmond, we owe each other accountability. pic.twitter.com/Lm1CeBwnRL — Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) August 20, 2020

The request comes after multiple confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 at the University of Richmond and VCU. 8News learned that 36 people, 25 students and 11 employees, have tested positive for the disease as of Thursday. Miles down the road in Henrico, UR confirmed with 8News that the university is dealing with six active cases of COVID-19. There have been 11 total cases since July 12 and most cases (five) were reported the week of August 8-15.

“I am confident that your students will embrace this simple act of compassion. Because lives are at stake, I strongly recommend you require them to do so,” Stoney concluded.

RELATED: 36 confirmed COVID-19 cases at VCU; 25 students, 11 employees test positive

RELATED: Six active COVID-19 cases at University of Richmond

RELATED: Virginia Tech places seven students on ‘interim suspension’ for off-campus incidents regarding COVID-19