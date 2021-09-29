Suffolk fifth grader died from COVID-19, family says

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk elementary school student died from COVID-19 this week, the child’s family says.

Teresa Sperry was a 10-year-old fifth grader at Hillpoint Elementary, her mother Nicole confirmed to WAVY’s Andy Fox.

“She was beautiful and a friend to everyone,” she said.

The family said they would only share additional details later on Wednesday through the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters. CHKD confirmed that the child died on Monday.

I just spoke with mother of Teresa Sperry. The fifth grade Hillpoint Elementary Student in Suffolk who died from COVID 19. Her mom Nicole confirms the cause of death. She told me “she was beautiful and a friend to everyone.” Hopefully have more from the family later. @WAVY_News — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) September 29, 2021

Suffolk Superintendent John B. Gordon III sent out a statement on Tuesday and said the district would offer counseling and support services to students and staff.

“Our sincere condolences and thoughts go out to the family and friends of our student. Out of respect for the family, we will not release the student’s name and will do our part to guard the privacy of the family,” Gordon wrote in a letter to families.

The district reported 60 new coronavirus cases for the week of Sept. 20-26, with two at Hillpoint. The district says the total may include a single individual who has been in multiple schools.

Suffolk’s schools require masks for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status, though Sperry was not yet eligible to vaccinated for COVID-19. Health officials are hoping the Pfizer vaccine for kids 5-11 will be available this fall.

A photo of Teresa Sperry (Via Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters)

A photo of Teresa Sperry (Via Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters)

A photo of Teresa Sperry (Via Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters)

A photo of Teresa Sperry (Via Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters)

A photo of Teresa Sperry (Via Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters)

A photo of Teresa Sperry (Via Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters)

A photo of Teresa Sperry (Via Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters)

A photo of Teresa Sperry (Via Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters)

Sperry’s death comes under two months after the region’s first child COVID-19 death was reported. 17-year-old Schwanda Corprew was a student at Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk.

The Virginia Department of Health so far has reported 12 COVID-19 deaths in people 19 and younger. Sperry’s death had not been added to state data as of Wednesday.

There is a Paypal account set up to help with the Sperry family expenses, and if you’d like to make them a meal (or donate money for food) there’s a Meal Train page.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. Follow Andy Fox on Twitter for more.