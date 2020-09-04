Tappahannock Elementary School member tests positive for COVID-19

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. (WRIC) — An Essex County Public Schools staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, the district’s superintendent confirmed Wednesday.

According to Dr. Harry R. Thomas, III, the positive case stems from Tappahannock Elementary School. The staff member is currently in quarantine. 8News obtained a letter Thursday, however, informing parents of a second confirmed positive case of COVID-19 at Tappahannock Elementary School.

As a result, schools will remain closed through Labor Day, Dr. Thomas adds, for deep cleaning and sanitation. The letter also states the Central Office building will close.

“The Health Department will assign a case investigator who will contact the subject of the investigation and any and all persons who may have been exposed, to include family members,” the letter read.

Virtual classes for the first nine weeks of the fall semester began Monday, Aug. 24.

