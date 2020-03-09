Ted Cruz in voluntary self-quarantine after shaking hands with coronavirus patient

AUSTIN, Tex. (KXAN) — Texas Senator Ted Cruz has revealed he is voluntarily in self-quarantine after he shook hands with a person who later tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released Sunday evening, Cruz said he is not experiencing any symptoms of the virus, and feels “fine and healthy.”

While there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in central Texas, the virus has made its way to the greater Houston area.

Cruz said he interacted with the coronavirus patient 10 days ago at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). He said he spoke to the patient for less than a minute and shook their hand.

In the statement, Cruz said that interaction does not meet the CDC criteria for self-quarantine, and anyone who has interacted with him in the last 10 days should not be concerned.

However, “out of an abundance of caution,” Cruz said he will remain at his home in Texas for another four days until 14 days have passed since CPAC.

“Given that the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low,” the Senator said.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were also at the conference, but neither interacted with the patient.

