Chickahominy Health District almost halfway to goal of vaccinating 75% of adults by end of May

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The Chickahominy Health District including New Kent, Charles City, Goochland and Hanover are adjusting the way in which it is distributing vaccines to get closer to reaching herd immunity.

It is one of the only health districts in our area allowing walk-ins for those 18 or older at some of their vaccine clinics.

The district has vaccinated almost 30% of all adults in their area which is above where the state is currently at with inoculation. This puts the district almost halfway to its goal of vaccinating 75% of all adults by the end of May.

As of Tuesday morning, 45.5% of all adults in the Chickahominy Health District had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In the state as a whole, 40.3% of Virginians have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“We still want to have these options as long as people are finding them really helpful,” said Caitlyn Hodge, population health manager for Chickahominy Health District.

She said district leaders were noticing not as many folks were signing up to get their first dose at their large-scale Friday clinics in New Kent. They are planning to close the clinic in May and move towards offer evening clinics.

“We’re hoping that that accommodates folks who just can’t fit it in their schedule during normal business days,” Hodge said.

They’re also allowing those 18 or older to just walk-in without an appointment to get a vaccine at certain times at some clinics like the one planned in Ashland on Wednesday.

“I think the walk-in element for those 18 and older coming to get their first dose is hopefully going to be really helpful to community members who maybe haven’t pre-registered so they’re not getting those invites but they’re now kind of thinking they’re interested,” Hodge told 8News Tuesday.

Upcoming vaccine clinics within the Chickahominy Health District

This Wednesday (4/21), the district has a vaccine clinic planned in Ashland from 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. at 135 Junction Drive. They are accepting walk-ins for this clinic from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. for those ages 18+ (needing a first dose).

This Thursday (4/22), the district has a vaccine clinic planned in Goochland from 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. at 2748 Dogtown Rd., Goochland, Virginia 23063. The district is allowing walk-ins (from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.) for those ages 18+ (needing a first dose).

This Friday (4/23), the district has a vaccine clinic planned in Ashland from 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. at 135 Junction Drive. They are allowing walk-ins from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. for those ages 18+ (needing a first dose).

This Friday (4/23), The district has a vaccine clinic planned in New Kent from 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. (7365 Egypt Rd, New Kent, Virginia 23124). They are allowing walk-ins from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. for those ages 18+ (needing a first dose).

Hodge said their ability to get so many vaccinated so quickly has been their combination approach: vaccinating folks at large clinics run with the fire department and the county, clinics at pharmacies and hospitals, house calls and mobile vaccinations.

The district has made around 50 to 60 house calls to vaccinate people in their homes and held around six mobile vaccine clinics.

At a mobile vaccine event, the district will go to a business location to make it convenient for workers to get vaccinated. They focus on businesses that have nightshifts, manufacturing companies and businesses whose employees may be in Phase 1c, because they don’t want to leave Phase 1c folks out as they continue vaccinating those in Phase 2.

Health district leaders hope with more people who receiving the vaccines that there will be a decrease in vaccine hesitancy.

“Maybe those folks who are kind of waiting to see how others are doing will come around and so we’ll just kind of have to see how that goes,” she said.

Hodge told 8News the district still plans to hit its goal of vaccinating 75% of people in their area by the end of May. That would help them reach herd immunity.

If you live in New Kent, Goochland, Hanover or Charles City, want the vaccine and need to schedule an appointment, call (804) 365-3240 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or fill out this survey, which is also on the Chickahominy Health District’s website.