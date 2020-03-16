The City of Richmond and the Greater Richmond Continum of Care working to help the homeless

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond and the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care are working together to help the homeless population receive resources during the coronavirus outbreak.

The office of Mayor Levar Stoney announced Monday morning the city and GRCoC are working together to make sure the homeless population receives emergency shelter, shelter alternatives and access to healthcare.

People experiencing homelessness are generally at a higher risk of contracting and transmitting the virus due to a lack of consistent access to basic hygiene amenities and a safe, reliable space to maintain social distance. Many of the individuals experiencing homelessness in Richmond live with chronic health problems, which puts them at higher risk of experiencing serious symptoms were they to contract COVID-19. Office of Mayor Levar Stoney

The mayor’s office said the city is providing the funding and collaborating with GRCoC to get the homeless population screened and to a healthier and more stable environment.

They have already been making efforts at the Annie Giles Center, a cold-weather overflow shelter for the homeless.

Sunday, healthcare experts from the Daily Planet, a non-for profit healthcare provider for low-income and homeless people, provided health screenings for residents of the center and an adjacent homeless encampment. The screenings are designed to assist caregivers to determine the proper sheltering for the residents there.

The mayor’s office said residents of the center will be given the option to move into a shelter or emergency shelter alternative starting Monday night.

GRCoC is asking for people to donate these items to help the homeless population:

$10 gift cards for gas stations and food

Thermometers

Cleaning supplies, such as soap, hand sanitizers that contain at least 60% alcohol, tissues, trash masks, and disposable face masks

Canned food

Bus Tickets

If you’re interested in donating, contact Michael Rogers of Homeward at mrogers@homewardva.org or by calling 804-343-2045 x 22

