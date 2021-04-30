The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on cancer screening appointments

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — New details are emerging about the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on cancer screenings.

The Journal of the American Medical Association released new research, which shows 9.4 million appointments were canceled and not rescheduled.

Screenings for breast, colorectal and prostate cancers declined sharply, and experts say this could have major impacts on our health going forward.

Officials say if you missed your screening due to the pandemic, contact your doctor to reschedule your appointment.