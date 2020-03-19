Breaking News
THE LATEST: Virginia now has 94 cases of coronavirus, 2 deaths
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia now has 94 cases of coronavirus, including a child under the age of 10.

The Virginia Department of Health provided an update on Thursday, which said that a total of 94 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19. At this time, 19 people are hospitalized and over 1,900 Virginians have been tested for the virus.

So far, there have been three outbreaks of coronavirus in Virginia — two of them have been in Richmond.

Health officals said they expect the number of cases to continue to rise in the coming weeks.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is set to provide an update at 3 p.m. Stay with 8News for updates.

