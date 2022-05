(STACKER) — The youngest Virginians can now get the COVID-19 booster vaccine. On Tuesday, May 17, the Food and Drug Administration made the Pfizer-BioNTech booster available to children between the ages of 5 and 11.

There are 73 million children under the age of 18 in the U.S. They represent almost one-quarter of the country’s total population. Nationally, about 30% of children between the ages of 5 and 11, and 60% between 12 and 17 are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Still, concerns about the vaccine persist, with parents questioning its efficacy as well as both its short- and long-term side effects. Vaccine mandates continue to be an ongoing topic of concern for many parents as the end of the 2021-2022 school year approaches.

Below, check out the statistics for the top ten states with the highest child vaccination rates.

#10. Illinois

Children fully vaccinated:

— Ages 5-11: 38.0% (412,841)

— Ages 12-17: 64.5% (634,300)

— Ages 5-11: 42.9% (465,825)

— Ages 12-17: 70.8% (696,398)

— Ages 12-17: 28.6% (181,354)

#9. Minnesota

Children fully vaccinated

— Ages 5-11: 38.6% (196,828

— Ages 12-17: 62.4% (275,581)

— Ages 5-11: 43.5% (221,850)

— Ages 12-17: 66.1% (291,947)

— Ages 12-17: 33.4% (92,078)

#8. Virginia

Children fully vaccinated:

— Ages 5-11: 39.9% (288,501)

— Ages 12-17: 73.2% (462,937)

— Ages 5-11: 47.0% (339,872)

— Ages 12-17: 82.8% (523,256)

— Ages 12-17: 28.4% (131,414)

#7. Maryland

Children fully vaccinated:

— Ages 5-11: 41.9% (218,475)

— Ages 12-17: 77.2% (349,060)

— Ages 5-11: 48.5% (252,380)

— Ages 12-17: 87.2% (394,183)

— Ages 12-17: 31.3% (109,425)

#6. Hawaii

Children fully vaccinated:

— Ages 5-11: 42.0% (50,268)

— Ages 12-17: 84.0% (79,848)

— Ages 5-11: 47.8% (57,201)

— Ages 12-17: 92.6% (88,095)

— Ages 12-17: 30.1% (24,006)

#5. Connecticut

Children fully vaccinated:

— Ages 5-11: 42.5% (117,968)

— Ages 12-17: 77.0% (206,433)

— Ages 5-11: 50.6% (140,492)

— Ages 12-17: 91.1% (244,118)

— Ages 12-17: 29.6% (61,090)

#4. Maine

Children fully vaccinated:

— Ages 5-11: 43.0% (41,209)

— Ages 12-17: 69.2% (62,017)

— Ages 5-11: 47.9% (45,878)

— Ages 12-17: 76.1% (68,128)

— Ages 12-17: 34.7% (21,547)

#3. Massachusetts

Children fully vaccinated:

— Ages 5-11: 49.5% (256,777)

— Ages 12-17: 78.7% (375,470)

— Ages 5-11: 60.1% (311,463)

— Ages 12-17: 95.0% (454,181)

— Ages 12-17: 33.4% (125,513)

#2. Rhode Island

Children fully vaccinated:

— Ages 5-11: 50.7% (39,248)

— Ages 12-17: 81.6% (59,245)

— Ages 5-11: 59.4% (45,921)

— Ages 12-17: 93.7% (68,033)

— Ages 12-17: 30.9% (18,312)

#1. Vermont

Children fully vaccinated:

— Ages 5-11: 58.8% (25,853)

— Ages 12-17: 81.3% (33,288)

— Ages 5-11: 66.0% (29,017)

— Ages 12-17: 91.1% (37,306)

— Ages 12-17: 48.4% (16,105)

*This story originally appeared on HeyTutor and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker.com.