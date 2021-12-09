These Richmond vaccination sites will be closed at the end of the month

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will be closing several of their vaccination clinics at the end of December for the holidays.

All of RHHD’s clinics will be closed from Dec. 24 – Jan. 2.

The Arthur Ashe Center specifically will be closed Dec. 23 through Dec. 27. It plans on opening again Dec. 28 and 29 and will have adjusted hours on Dec. 30. The site will then be closed again Dec. 31 through Jan. 2.

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are planning on extending the timeline larger community vaccination hubs will be available, such as the Second Baptist Church and Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, until at least the end of February 2022 due to an increase in vaccine appointment popularity.

A few RHHD vaccination clinics will be operating under amended hours upon reopening in the new year.

Tuesdays from 3:00pm-6:00pm at Second Baptist Church (3300 Broad Rock Blvd)

Wednesdays from 9:00am-11:00am at RHHD’s Henrico West location (8600 Dixon Powers Dr)

Wednesdays from 1:00pm-4:30pm at Eastern Henrico Recreation Center (1440 N Laburnum Ave)

Thursdays from 1:00pm-4:30pm at RHHD’s downtown location (400 E Cary St)

These locations will have walk-up vaccinations and appointment options available for those who are eligible for initial vaccines and boosters.

To make an appointment or find a COVID-19 vaccination walk up opportunity, visit vax.rchd.com or call 804-205-3501.