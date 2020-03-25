Third patient at Henrico rehab center dies from COVID-19

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A third resident of Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Henrico County has died from COVID-19, one day after two other residents succumbed to the disease.

8News obtained the following statement from Dr. James Wright, Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center’s Medical Director addressing the news:

Over the past 11 days, 14 Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare residents have tested positive for COVID-19. It is with heavy hearts that we confirm three of these patients, who had been receiving treatment at a regional hospital, have died. Two patients continue to receive treatment at the hospital, and – per guidance from the Henrico County Health Department – nine patients are currently being treated onsite at Canterbury in an isolated unit with dedicated nursing and certified nursing assistant staff. Their status is being monitored closely. Additionally, four Canterbury healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus. Statement from Dr. James Wright

Eleven people are still being treated for the COVID-19 illness.

