Third COVID-19 vaccine dose authorized by FDA for some immunocompromised people

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The FDA announced on Thursday night that emergency use authorizations for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will now allow for certain immunocompromised people to get a third dose.

People eligible for a third vaccine will include anyone who is a solid organ transplant recipient and people with conditions that cause a comparable level of immunocompromise.

More recommendations for people with compromised immune systems will be available following an FDA meeting on Friday.

People who are not identified as that level of immunocompromised will not be impacted by the updated authorizations.