Third Virginia inmate dies from COVID-19

(WRIC) — A third Virginia inmate has died of COVID-19. The inmate had been housed at the Sussex II State Prison.

The news came after an inmate at Deerfield Correctional in Southhampton County and the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland died as a result of the coronavirus.

As of Thursday evening, 496 offenders have tested positive for the coronavirus. Sixty-seven staff members have also been diagnosed with the disease.

