Thousands of Richmond area seniors set to get vaccinated, one local woman shares her experience

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Vilma Osmalob has been anxiously waiting for the day she can get her vaccine. Friday, she was able to get her first dose at an event at the Arthur Ashe Athletic Center in Richmond

“Just having it makes me feel great,” Osmalob says. The 87-year-old says after months of anxiety she finally feels “exactly the opposite.”

People wait to get vaccinated at an event in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo: 8News Alex Thorson)

She got her vaccine in Richmond and soon so will thousands of other qualifying for Phase 1b based on their age. The Richmond Henrico Health District says they planned on vaccinating 7,000 seniors over the weekend.

At least 500 of those people will have to wait a little bit longer after a Richmond Henrico mass vaccination event got rescheduled from Sunday to Tuesday due to incoming inclimate weather.

In Hanover County, vaccination opportunities are expanding with the introduction of a new clinic at a former food lion location. 8News caught up with a couple Hanover County officials to learn more about that process.

Health officials across the region are reminding seniors to continue checking their emails and answering phone calls so they don’t miss an appointment slot or a call to reschedule.

The online interest forms, used by local health districts to help prevent a mass influx of phone calls and emails from residents, raise a few barriers of their own.

“I wouldn’t be here if It wasn’t for my daughter,” Osmalob tells 8News. “I’m 87, I’m not real good with the phones, the cell phones. For a lot of people my age, to have to do everything on a computer without help, is not a good thing.”

8News has compiled of list of ways to sign up for the vaccine in the surrounding health districts, click here for more details.